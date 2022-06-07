PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.03

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 484752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

PMVP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $580.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $7,854,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,753 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,375. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,872,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,618,000 after acquiring an additional 891,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,205,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,739,000 after purchasing an additional 38,265 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,838,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 570,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,023,000 after acquiring an additional 90,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after acquiring an additional 100,526 shares in the last quarter.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

