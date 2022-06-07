Polkadex (PDEX) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00006175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkadex has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a total market cap of $13.92 million and $722,600.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 77.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00152156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00417050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00030010 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

