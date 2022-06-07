Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.53

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.53 and last traded at $85.46, with a volume of 999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.71.

PDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $639,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 22.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 116.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $9,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

