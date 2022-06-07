Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $107.46

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$107.46 and last traded at C$107.28, with a volume of 51382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$104.96.

Several analysts have issued reports on PD shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$80.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.77.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$93.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$70.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -7.57.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

