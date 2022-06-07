Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 152,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,375,120 shares.The stock last traded at $24.80 and had previously closed at $24.95.
Several research firms recently commented on APTS. StockNews.com cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $80,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.
