Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 152,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,375,120 shares.The stock last traded at $24.80 and had previously closed at $24.95.

Several research firms recently commented on APTS. StockNews.com cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 1.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $80,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

