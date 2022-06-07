Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 20th. This is an increase from Premier Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.34.
The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.27.
About Premier Investments (Get Rating)
See Also
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.