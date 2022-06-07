Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,870 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.55% of Procore Technologies worth $58,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 94.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 294,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $14,697,644.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $72,657.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,733.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,098 shares of company stock worth $2,443,223 in the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $108.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. The firm had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.