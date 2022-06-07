ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $16.34

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.34, but opened at $16.67. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 236,276 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

