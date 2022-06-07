ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Holdings Decreased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 867,096 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.14% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $13,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TBT. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,423,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 19,921.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 300,016 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth about $4,588,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 251,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 86,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 327.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,833,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $27.73.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

