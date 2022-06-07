Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

TARA opened at $3.47 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.13. On average, analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Luke M. Beshar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $98,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Protara Therapeutics by 1,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Protara Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

