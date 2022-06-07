Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$131.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.58 million.

Shares of PRLB stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,705. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $98.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRLB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,011,000 after acquiring an additional 381,223 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after buying an additional 179,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,693,000 after buying an additional 137,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,001,000 after purchasing an additional 120,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 108,638 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

