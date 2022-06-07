Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$131.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.58 million.
Shares of PRLB stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,705. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $98.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.41.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,011,000 after acquiring an additional 381,223 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after buying an additional 179,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,693,000 after buying an additional 137,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,001,000 after purchasing an additional 120,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 108,638 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Proto Labs (Get Rating)
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.