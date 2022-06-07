Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1) Insider Buys A$20,700.00 in Stock

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1 – Get Rating) insider Andrew Pickering bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,700.00 ($14,892.09).

Provaris Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provaris Energy Ltd, an energy transition company, builds, owns, and operates the production, storage and shipping of natural gas and green hydrogen in Australia and the Asia-Pacific. It offers its transportation services through proprietary Compressed Hydrogen Ship. The company was formerly known as Global Energy Ventures Ltd.

