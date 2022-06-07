Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.21.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

NYSE PRU traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $106.21. 1,266,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day moving average of $110.76. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,576,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,982 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

