QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QCR were worth $20,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCRH. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 109,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in QCR by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in QCR by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in QCR by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 156,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in QCR by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

QCRH stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.07. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

