Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Rand Capital stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Rand Capital has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 175.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

In other Rand Capital news, Director Robert M. Zak bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Samuel Gusky bought 7,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $112,254.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,156 shares of company stock valued at $168,148. Insiders own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rand Capital stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Rand Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

