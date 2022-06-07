Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.20

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.20 and last traded at $36.98, with a volume of 283890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Range Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,796,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,581,960.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 332,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,009,633.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,875 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,362 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 216,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.