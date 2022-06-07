Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.96

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 29534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05.

Rattler Midstream ( NASDAQ:RTLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $103.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.38 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,531,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 632,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 485,767 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 627,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 441,881 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 684,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 346,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

