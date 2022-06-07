Raven Protocol Market Cap Tops $854,219.48 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $854,219.48 and approximately $144.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 470% against the dollar and now trades at $855.98 or 0.02725787 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00154341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.54 or 0.00377480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029798 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

