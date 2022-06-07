RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on RCM Technologies from $7.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RCM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $25.02 on Friday. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $253.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.96 million during the quarter. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 46.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $66,032.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 646,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,576,467.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Genovese sold 27,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $515,374.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,556.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,464 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 120,168 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

