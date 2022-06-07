Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Stock Holdings Increased by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,649 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 1.20% of Recharge Acquisition worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 115.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Recharge Acquisition by 11,232.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Recharge Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.00 on Tuesday. 519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,273. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

