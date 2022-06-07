RED (RED) Market Capitalization Tops $271,466.69

RED (RED) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. RED has a total market capitalization of $271,466.69 and $18,441.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00016815 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00207362 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001828 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006297 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000755 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

