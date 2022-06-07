Redd (RDD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,853.36 or 0.99812411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00029149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00015423 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000058 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001041 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

