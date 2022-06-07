RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.28 or 0.00300582 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00070766 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00064882 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000490 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RFOX is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

