Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $81,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $609.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $677.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $648.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $501.69 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 4,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $2,943,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

