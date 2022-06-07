Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renalytix AI plc is an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company. It focuses on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease. Renalytix AI plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Renalytix in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Renalytix from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of RNLX stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $148.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.83. Renalytix has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,667.00% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renalytix will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renalytix by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renalytix by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Renalytix by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

