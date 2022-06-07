renDOGE Price Tops $0.0813 on Major Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $250,794.82 and $8.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $853.29 or 0.02728490 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 88.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00160088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.73 or 0.00382840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00030106 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.