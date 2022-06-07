Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Down to $12.94

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.94, but opened at $12.47. Repay shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 2,512 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Repay alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -46.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Repay had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy purchased 26,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Thornburgh purchased 4,500 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $50,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at $544,655.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 120,500 shares of company stock worth $1,355,895 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Repay during the third quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Repay by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter.

About Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.