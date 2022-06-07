Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QSR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.59.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

