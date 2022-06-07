Revomon (REVO) Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last Week

Revomon (REVO) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a market cap of $2.53 million and $154,388.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 239.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00162773 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $360.41 or 0.01217443 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.21 or 0.00402694 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

