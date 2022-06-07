Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Roblox from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.65.

RBLX opened at $31.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average of $62.47. Roblox has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

