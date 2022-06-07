Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RKWAF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rockwool A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,570.00 to 2,485.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Rockwool A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rockwool A/S from 1,970.00 to 1,860.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Rockwool A/S stock remained flat at $$378.59 on Tuesday. Rockwool A/S has a 12-month low of $378.59 and a 12-month high of $378.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.59.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

