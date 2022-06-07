Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Rover Group posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Rover Group’s revenue was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROVR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

ROVR stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,912. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $873.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.04.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $60,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,750 shares of company stock worth $147,560 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rover Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Rover Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rover Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

