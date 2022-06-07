Safe (SAFE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $472,619.00

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $25.75 or 0.00083231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $536.46 million and approximately $472,619.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

