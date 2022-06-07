SafeCapital Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 7th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $3,949.36 and approximately $101.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00084455 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

