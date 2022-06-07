SafeMoon Hits Market Capitalization of $52.07 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 91% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. SafeMoon has a market cap of $52.07 million and $50,819.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 222.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00133696 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.40 or 0.01078423 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.02 or 0.00396344 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

