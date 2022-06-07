Safex Token Price Reaches $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (SFT)

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 133.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $8.72 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safex Token has traded up 143.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000752 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

