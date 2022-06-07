Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 298.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,804 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $460,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,434,140. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.80.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.74. 32,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,924,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a PE ratio of 177.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.41. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

