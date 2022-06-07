Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.75.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

