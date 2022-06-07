Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. Saul Centers posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

BFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Saul Centers stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.12%.

In other Saul Centers news, Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $66,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.18 per share, for a total transaction of $60,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,179.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 58,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,481,000 after purchasing an additional 36,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers (Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.