Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.89

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.89 and last traded at $48.67, with a volume of 517613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.22.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,546,587 shares of company stock worth $226,788,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

