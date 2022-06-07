Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.90-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.43-7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.47 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.90-$7.20 EPS.

SAIC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.75. 1,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,508. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $95.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.44.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Science Applications International by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

