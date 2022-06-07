Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.90-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.43-7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.47 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.90-$7.20 EPS.

NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $93.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,508. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.87.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.44.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $738,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $4,734,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 36.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 35.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

