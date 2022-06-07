SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Up 6.4%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.17 and last traded at $86.43. Approximately 134,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,041,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.25.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.15. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,023,575 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $122,614,000 after buying an additional 416,510 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 65,035 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in SEA by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 65,699 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in SEA by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 98,995 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 25,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

