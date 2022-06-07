Secret Price Tops $1.31 (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. Secret has a market cap of $214.19 million and approximately $10.49 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00004177 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00192862 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000536 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001173 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.65 or 0.00304585 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

