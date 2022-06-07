SelfKey (KEY) Price Tops $0.0042 on Exchanges

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $21.58 million and $9.44 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey (KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org . The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey . SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

SelfKey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

