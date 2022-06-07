ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,203. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $492.54 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 447.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $484.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

