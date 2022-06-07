Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.
SAMG stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $299.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.69.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SAMG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.
About Silvercrest Asset Management Group
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
