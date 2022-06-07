Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Increased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 195,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $231,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 696,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,945,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $109.62 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.08.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.35%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

