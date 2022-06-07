SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SITM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of SITM stock traded up $10.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.21. The stock had a trading volume of 180,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,692. SiTime has a twelve month low of $104.57 and a twelve month high of $341.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 118.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.49.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SiTime will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $266,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,923,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $904,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 613,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,939,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,988 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SiTime by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SiTime by 10.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SiTime by 2,422.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after buying an additional 121,765 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

