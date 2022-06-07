Skycoin (SKY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14,816.00

Skycoin (SKY) traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $2.21 million and $14,816.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.43 or 0.01555120 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 239.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00159724 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.00405449 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

